WYDOT Employee And Oil Field Workers Based Out Of Reliance Injured In 191 North Wreck

PINEDALE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:55 am on March 14th, 2017, a WYDOT employee was heading southbound on Highway 191 near milepost 68 in a WYDOT marked Ford F-150.
An H&N Gold Field Services Chevy work truck out of Reliance, Wyoming was heading northbound at the same location with three occupants. The driver of the H&N Gold Field Services truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Luman Road. The H&N Gold Field Services truck made an unsafe left turn in front of the WYDOT truck, causing the WYDOT employee to brake heavily in an attempt to avoid a crash.
The WYDOT vehicle was hit head on by the H&N Gold work truck. The H&N Gold truck was impacted in front passenger corner. No occupant in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The WYDOT employee and the front seat passenger of the H&N Gold truck were flown to an Idaho hospital in critical condition.
The driver of the H&N Gold truck and his backseat right passenger were taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic via ground ambulance with minor injuries and were later released.
The causes of the crash are still under investigation.
My Son Inlaw was killed in a head on collision with a drunk driver. He was in the passenger side of a pickup truck and that was the impact point. He most always wore a seat belt but had just made a stop and hadn’t put it on. It was a violent impact and he died shortly after. The Coroner said if he had been belted in he’d of at least had a chance. Air bags alone won’t protect. A Daddy didn’t come home to three little boys. WEAR YOUR SEAT BELTS!!
People, their loved ones are looking at this article. Please stop talking about the issue of seat belts and remember that two PEOPLE are fighting for their lives right now. Seatbelts, and your opinions on the matter are irrelevant at this point. Pray that both of these men live and get to return to their families. Stop pontificating and chastising! Show support for these men, and keep your opinions about seat belts to yourself. Please. Let their family’s cope with the situation without your opinions. Have a little decency.
Bluntly, I cannot even think anybody in an employer’s vehicle or personal vehicle for that matter would be without a seatbelt, let alone all four involved in this accident.
Arguing that seatbelts had to be used because no one was ejected is very poor at best, mainly since it looks like no one rolled it. Seat belts save lives and two people are barely alive right now for not wearing it. Common sense says u can’t base seatbelt use on how many people get ejected or die.
They would be dead if they didn’t have seat belts on. You speak of common sense, so use it
This is the most basic rules of riding to work, truck does not move unless every employee is wearing seat belt, driver, (supervisor) is responsible for that, the last safety meeting I was at PEC premier at Rocksprings community college did not mention this. That should be topic #1
So sad I pray they pull through.
But If oil field companies didn’t work their employees nearly 24/7/365 they wouldn’t have to drive tired or hyped up on stuff!!!!!!
Please don’t speak on what you don’t know. This is my husbands company and he is above and beyond the safety standards. In business 15 years and up until now the worst accident was a smashed finger. You don’t attend all the safety meetings or know all the countless hours that go into setting up the safety policies. This was an accident! We are all human!
My friend’s husband was in the WYDOT truck. People, please stop criticizing these men and what they may or may not have done. It’s irrelevant at this point. You weren’t there. You don’t know what happened. The article was thrown together quickly to get the information out. Let the families have time to process without your opinions on the accident. Pray that the two men live and recover! Show some sympathy!
Please pass along all of our well wishes and hoping for a full recovery. Seat belts should be a discussion after. Let everyone heal first. This arguing doesn’t change what happened and doesn’t create a positive environment for everyone to heal. Sending positive thoughts to everyone involved.
I have know Jesse for over 15 years and I am so sorry about this and I am praying for the two men—let Jesse know people are thinking about him and the employees and families.
Thank You I will pass it along. Just hoping everyone pulls through.
Use common sense, people. Head on collision and no one was ejected? What stops that? Seat belts. Everyone was still in their seats right after the Crash.
It says State was hit head on, the hot shot truck was in the corner and the article says the hot shot truck turned in front of the states truck. That’s not head on for the oil field truck at all. “Common sense” says the hot shot isn’t going to get thrown out from getting hit on the sides while turning at turning speed.
Good luck with that argument! He didn’t get ejected but is in critical condition so he had to have a seatbelt.
Seats, doors, windows, windshield, legs under dash, dash, legs under seat, steering wheel, air bags, a rests, angle of crash, how fast.. there’s a few things that come to mind that will keep you in the car besides a seatbelt. Don’t take that argument to the bank and expect a great return!!!!!! Hell, If everyone that wasn’t buckled was ejected in a crash, the people out west would be on the endangered species list!!
Lastly, that clearly isn’t a head on, the work truck taking a bath still has headlights!!! The state truck on the other hand took that one right in the teeth!
Hope they all pull through and get to see their loved ones again.
Prayers that everyone will be ok. Most important part. Prayers to all involved.
Praying both parties pull through this! Regardless of who did what, I hope they both have a speedy recovery.
Yea lacey and also if you werent in either one of the vehicles…how would you know?
Do you seriously have to cuss like that?
Do you seriously have to hide to ask questions? Concerned critic ?
Yes. When a person doesn’t have any intelligent fact-based comments, but wants their childish cries to be heard, they resort to cussing.
This is Bullshit they were ALL WEARING SEATBELTS!!!!! Get your facts straight before you print false Bullshit !
Yes! Lacey, people need to get their facts straight. I know the people involved and indeed they were all wearing their seat belts. Whoever published this it’s Bullshit
Jonah energys medical team were the first people on scene and they have crash photos from there medical team and they even said no one was seat belted…. facts are facts.
Bullshit.