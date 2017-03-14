WYDOT Employee And Oil Field Workers Based Out Of Reliance Injured In 191 North Wreck

PINEDALE — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:55 am on March 14th, 2017, a WYDOT employee was heading southbound on Highway 191 near milepost 68 in a WYDOT marked Ford F-150.

An H&N Gold Field Services Chevy work truck out of Reliance, Wyoming was heading northbound at the same location with three occupants. The driver of the H&N Gold Field Services truck was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Luman Road. The H&N Gold Field Services truck made an unsafe left turn in front of the WYDOT truck, causing the WYDOT employee to brake heavily in an attempt to avoid a crash.

The WYDOT vehicle was hit head on by the H&N Gold work truck. The H&N Gold truck was impacted in front passenger corner. No occupant in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The WYDOT employee and the front seat passenger of the H&N Gold truck were flown to an Idaho hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the H&N Gold truck and his backseat right passenger were taken to the Pinedale Medical Clinic via ground ambulance with minor injuries and were later released.

The causes of the crash are still under investigation.