2019: The Top 10 Photos of the Year

SWEETWATER COUNTY — We have a knack for capturing memories here in Sweetwater County. We’ve just gathered several of our top photos from 2019. From smiling faces to tragic events, we’ve been there, alongside you, to capture these moments. We feel these images have made an impact and are worth remembering.

Here’s to 2019!

Photo by Brayden Flack.

An Evening by Moonlight

A beautiful full moon rests in the evening sky in Green River. This is just one of many eye-capturing sky photos we shared this year. (September 12, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Trace. Adkins.

Trace Adkins made an appearance this year at Wyoming’s Big Show in Rock Springs at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Trace, of course, wore a fitting shirt for the concert. (July 30, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

A Moment for the Red, White and Blue

These three brothers take a moment to salute the flag before the start of the Red Desert Roundup parade this summer. (July 27, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

The Great Hoarfrost

The City of Green River was covered in a gorgeous frost this January during a hoarfroast that settled into Green River and Rock Springs. (January 15, 2019)

Photo by Brayden Flack.

Bucking Horse and Rider Look-a-Like

Summer wouldn’t be complete without a rodeo. This cowboy hung tough during the Overland Stage Stampede Rodeo in Green River. (June 7, 2019)

Photo by Stephanie Thompson.

Community Shocked by Fire

Washington Square, formerly known as the old Washington Elementary School, burned for several hours on December 26. Community members watched and took photos of the well-known building, while the Green River Fire Department blasted the building with water from two directions. (December 26, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Best Seat in the House

A young girl sits comfortable on a set of shoulders, securing the best view at the Gary Allan concert at Wyoming’s Big Show this summer. (August 2, 2019)

Photo by Kaylee Hughes.

Rock Springs City Lights

It sure was the most wonderful time of the year as the lights in downtown Rock Springs shined beautifully this holiday season. (December 14, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Let the Race Begin

The rubber ducks are released for the River Festival’s annual Great Duck Race this summer. (August 17, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

A Night to Remember

A Farson-Eden High School graduate gets emotional as she hugs a loved one the night of her graduation. (May 23, 2019)

Bonus Photos

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

Who Let the Dogs Out?

A dog takes a splash in the river during a fetching competition at the annual River Festival. (August 17, 2019)

Photo by Olivia Kennah.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The late Vern Petersen, a WWII veteran who operated on B-17 bomber planes, relived his past this summer as he visited a B-17 at the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport. (June 17, 2019)