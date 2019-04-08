2019 Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp Program Winners

COKEVILLE– The winners of the 2019 Wyoming Junior Duck Stamp Program were recently announced from the 211 total art entries that were received from around the state, from students in kindergarten up to 12th grade.

Students can also include a “conservation message” with their art, which summarizes what they learned through the program. Cydney Brown, age 15, of Cokeville, WY submitted this year’s winning conservation message:

"A future without conservation is like a canvas without paint."

Wyoming’s 2019 Best of Show artwork, pictured below, is a watercolor rendition of a pair of northern pintail drakes, titled “Pintails in Flight” by Brianna Simmons, age 18, of Cody, WY.

“Pintails in Flight” by Brianna Simmons, age 18, of Cody, WY

Brianna Simmons’s watercolor of the pintails and Cydney Brown’s conservation message will both advance to represent Wyoming at the 2019 National Federal Junior Duck Stamp Contest which will be held Friday, April 19th, 2019 at Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel, MD. A panel of judges will choose a Best of Show at the national level which will be printed on the 2018-2019 National Junior Duck Stamp.

The new Junior Duck Stamp will be released in June of 2019 and will be available for $5 at www.duckstamp.com as well as from some U.S. Postal Service locations, National Wildlife Refuges, and through the Amplex Corporation.

Proceeds from the sale of the stamps support conservation education and provide prizes, awards and scholarships for students participating in the Junior Duck Stamp Program.

Exhibiting Exemplary Artistic Promise

Wyoming’s Junior Duck Stamp Program also awards a “Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award” to the youngest age group, K – 6th grades, to an artist the judges feel exhibits exemplary artistic promise.

This year’s Betty Nelson Artistic Promise Award went to Kashton Walker, age 9, of Cokeville, WY for a colored pencil depiction of a harlequin drake, which is pictured below.

Harlequin drake, Kashton Walker, age 9, of Cokeville, WY

This dynamic educational program uses both conservation and design principles to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl biology to students in kindergarten through high school. The art contest provides an opportunity for students to artistically express their knowledge of the diversity and beauty of waterfowl and their habitat.

Educational guides for youth, educators, home school, and non-traditional education are available through the Junior Duck Stamp Program. Please visit www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/wyjrduck or contact Katie Theule (307) 413-8157 or Katie_Theule@fws.gov for free copies.

A big thank you goes to volunteer Shelley Koerner, who helped provide organizational support for Wyoming’s program, as well as the teachers and parents who encourage their students to participate in the program – especially Lori Maples of Wilson, Jim Gilman of Powell, Elizabeth Birnie of Jackson, Kent Hatling and Harold Hatch and Dennis Nate of Cokeville – who especially deserve recognition for their continued involvement in the program.

We would also like to thank this year’s contest judges who donated their time and expertise, listed in order pictured below, from left to right: Shaily Harshbarger of University of Wyoming Extension for Lincoln County; Patrick Newell photographer, Ellen Newell artist, Regina Dickson of Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Troy Feisler of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Top Five

The top five entries for the contest are as follows:

Pintail drakes by Brianna Simmons, age 18 of Cody – Wyoming’s 2019 Best of Show

A tundra swan “Swan Song” by Brylee Schuler, of Powell – 1st Runner Up for Best of Show (BOS)

A trumpeter swan, “Effortlessly Pretty” by Kaylee Cornia of Cokeville – 2nd Runner Up for BOS

A redhead drake, “Red Dawn” by Riley Schiller of Powell – 3rd Runner Up for BOS

An American wigeon drake, by Jace Bohlman of Powell – 4th Runner Up for BOS

Judging Guidelines

The contest was judged in four age groups, Group I included Kindergarten through 3rd grade, Group II – 4th grade through 6th grade, Group III – 7th grade through 9th grade, and Group IV – 10th grade through 12th grade

Students submitted artwork featuring the following native North American species: whistling ducks, swans, geese, dabbling ducks, diving ducks, sea ducks, mergansers, stiff tails, or Hawaiian ducks. A full list of permitted species is available online at www.fws.gov/juniorduck.

Artwork entries were judged on the basis of original design, anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for reproduction on a 1” by 1.5” stamp. For more information on contest rules and educational materials for teachers and supervising adults visit www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/wyjrduck.

Copies of the winning artwork will be exhibited around the state. The tour will start mid-April at the Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge in Southwestern Wyoming. Jackson, Powell, Gillette, Sheridan, Casper, and Cheyenne are some of the scheduled stops on the tour. A detailed schedule of the tour will be available online at www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/wyjrduck. An online gallery of the top 100+ entries will also be available soon from www.fws.gov/refuge/seedskadee/wyjrduck.

