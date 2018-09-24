Dave Rugera (August 20 1931 – September 23 2018)

Dave Ruggera passed away on September 23rd at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on August 20 1931, to Anna and David Ruggera

Dave attended schools in Rock Springs and graduated in 1949. After serving in the Korean War he attended Utah State University, and the University of Utah. He also worked part time at the Utah Criminal Identification Bureau. He was a graduate of “The School of Modern Photography”, “The New York Institute of Photography”, and “The International Detective School”.

He was commissioned a First Lieutenant in the Wyoming Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary of the United States Air Force, where he was a pilot and flew several search and rescue mission in the Wyoming area. He was also a cadet Instructor. During the Korean War he served In the United States Army as a Supply Sergeant First Class and cadre instructor. Then served in the United States Air Force as an Air Police Supervisor. He received an honorable discharge from both services and was placed, in the Air Force Continental Air Command Reserve with the rank of 1st Lieutenant.

During his school days, he worked after school and summers for his father at the “Ruggera Service“ gas station. He was a school bus driver, where his father had the first contract to drive school buses in Rock Springs (at that time they only had three buses), and a contract U. S. Mail carrier bringing the mail from the U P. Railroad passenger trains to the Rock Springs Post Office

Dave worked and retired from Mountain Fuel, (Questar) after forty years, where he was the Supervisor of Building Services.

Dave was Patron Eagle member of the F.O. Eagles 151, member of the National Photography Society, a Squire in the Tennessee Squire Association, a member of Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, where he was one of the first commentators, now serving as an usher, and was formerly a member on the Parish Hall building committee. Also participated in many church building projects with other fellow parishioners. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus (fourth degree). Dave was a Planning and Zoning Board Member for Sweetwater County Planning and Zoning for 6 years.

He a had a professional photography business and a remodeling side business. Dave liked to work with wood, and built his own house. Dave and Jo Ann, along with their friends, traveled around the country seeing sites, going to amusement parks, were he rode all the roller coasters, and went to casinos. He spent much of his time being with his family and doing things with them.

He was survived by his wife of 61 years Jo Ann, daughters Annette Combs and husband Keith, Bernadette Butler and husband Don Schoenfelder, Charolette Markham and husband Ed and Donnette Kelley and husband Mike. Grandchildren, Danielle (Combs) Alarid, Kelsey (Combs) Flores and husband Michael, Cassie (Butler) Mullins and husband Stephen, John Butler, Tyson Markham and wife Terri , Jenntry (Straube) Leftwich and husband Blake, Kimberlee Straube and Sam Kelley. Great grandchildren Addison and Aiden Leftwich, Owen Mullins, Cadince, Acara, and Genesee Alarid and Nora Markham. Two Brothers, Retired naval Captain Paul and wife Doris of McLean, Virginia, James and wife Teresa, sister-in-law Barbara Logan. cousin Anna Bazzanella, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Anna and David Ruggera, grandparents John and Anna Ribovich, and John Ruggera Sr. and wife Clementina, father-in-law John Logan, mother-in-law Ardath Logan, son-in-law Claude “Bug” Butler, brothers-in-law John Logan Jr.and Don Parr, sisters-in-laws Dawn Ruggera, Lois Crofts, and Ruth Parr.

A Maaa of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the church. Military Honors and Entombment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Thursday one hour prior to the vigil service and on Friday at the church, one hour prior to Mass.

The family will be receiving friends and relatives at the family home.

The family request no flowers. Donations in his memory can be made to a charity of your choice.