Conservation District Needs Public Comment on New Watershed Study

ROCK SPRINGS — A Level 1 Watershed Study on the Bitter Creek/East Flaming Gorge has been made available to the public with the comments ending on October 22, 2018.

To access these Watershed documents, please visit the website, Sweetwater County Conservation District (SWCCD) by clicking here.

The links are located at the bottom, left-hand corner of the Homepage. Please leave your comments electronically at comments@swccd.us.

For more information you can contact SWCCD office 307-362-5257.