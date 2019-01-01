5 Ways to Fulfill Big Resolutions Without Setting Them

New Year’s Resolutions can be a daunting and complicated venture to most people.

Some attempt to tackle major goals without plans or preparation beforehand. Others simply forego the process due to lack of self-esteem or motivation.

This article outline a few suggestions for new habits you can form that will help you control how you feel about 2019 on this day next year. One of the best things about these suggestions is that they mostly require forethought and follow through. There’s no special equipment needed and you can begin as soon as you like!

Note: This list has not been compiled by a lifestyle expert, but is merely an attempt to help spur change in our reader’s lives. 💪