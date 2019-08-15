Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Issa, Ivy, & Malia

Each week, we will highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by Mountainaire Animal Clinic.

This week’s four-legged friends are at Red Desert Humane Society. Stop by and meet them today!

ISSA

Hello! I’m Issa, a 5 to 6 year old female. I’m very friendly and sweet and I love people. I can get along with other cats, but I would prefer to receive all of your attention. I am spayed and up to date on my shots, so that makes it super easy for you! A bit of advice for when you come visit me: Give me a few scratches under my chin and I’ll love you forever!

IVY

Hi there! I’m Ivy, a 5 to 6-year-old female kitty who loves people and gets along well with other cats. I’m a super sweet girl who just wants to love and be loved. I am spayed and current on my shots, and I am also declawed. I have a sensitive tummy so I have to eat a special diet. As you can see, I’m a pretty girl and I’m very playful. Don’t believe me? Come and see for yourself!

MALIA

Hey, I’m Malia! I’m one and a half years old, and I’m spayed and current on my shots. Best way to describe me? I love people… a lot! I can tolerate other animals– if I must– as long as I have my own space. I’m a people kitty, what can I say? I’m very sweet girl who just wants to find her person. Is it you?

Adorable & Adoptable Pets of the Week is made possible by our great sponsors at Mountainaire Animal Clinic, your go-to place for all of your pet health, care and accessory needs.

*Did our post help you find your best friend?
Let the Mountainaire staff know and receive a FREE office visit with your adoption!

  
