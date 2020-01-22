Barbara Allen Bennion (August 14, 1939 – January 20, 2020)

Barbara Allen Bennion was born August 14, 1939, to Lynndyl David Allen and Dorothy Bessie Sorensen in Salt Lake City.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She grew up in Salt Lake with her twin sister Sandra and her brother Dennis.

Bennion loved to sew and made over 100 little humanitarian aid dresses to be sent to other countries. She loved teaching primary and making elaborate props to entertain the children. She made a little theater that had a turning pellon roll inside and little curtains on the front.

She spent many hours studying the gospel and reading good books. She loved reading and taking her little dogs for walks. She would get down on the floor and play games with the grand kids and any other kids for that matter. They were drawn to her and could feel the love she had for them. She was a good cook and loved to bake. It was always nice to go home as adults because she treated us like royalty. She adored her sister and spent many hours with her playing the violin, while her sister played the piano. They were so close that they almost knew each others’ thoughts. It was a beautiful sight watching them create beautiful music together.

She and dad enjoyed the beauty of Bear Lake and liked to go for long rides together. We were sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple in April 1969. An event I will always remember and cherish. Together they raised five children.

She is survived by her husband; Harrison Arthur Bennion, children; Carrie (Douglas) Guse, Todd Bennion, Angela (Todd) Young, Kenneth Bennion and Steven Bennion (Cherie Carter), grandchildren; Shane Guse, Misty (Christopher Miller) Guse, Adam (Kaitlin) Young, Tyler (Katelynn) Young, Michael Young, Jordan Bennion, Jessica Bennion, Alexandria Bennion and Hailee Bennion; 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law; Reginald Bennion (Alice) and Jacqueline Ann Bennion and Terrie Allen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother; Dennis, her twin sister; Sandra, her brother-in-law; Richard, her brother-in-law; Lewis Colebrook, and her grandson; Mark Guse.

Until we meet again mom, our greatest love and adoration!

A viewing will take place from 10-10:45 a.m., followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Garden City, Utah, on January 25, 2020.