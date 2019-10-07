Barbara Jean Harsha (July 3, 1947 – October 3, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Barbara Jean Harsha, 72, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A long time resident of Green River, Wyoming, Mrs. Harsha died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on July 3, 1947 in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of Thomas and Delma Yost McCurty. Mrs. Harsha attended schools in Crowley, Colorado and was a graduate of the Crowley High School. She married John “Ben” Harsha on August 19, 1968 in Green River, Wyoming.

Mrs. Harsha enjoyed taking a ride up to White Mountain looking at the wildlife especially the wild horses. She also enjoyed traveling.

Survivors include her husband John “Ben” Harsha of Green River, Wyoming; one brother Bill McCurty and wife Carol of Crowley, Colorado; one sister Betty Carestia and husband Ralph of Klamath Falls, Oregon; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2350, 88 N 2nd E, Green River, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

