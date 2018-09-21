BLM Orders Emergency Closures for Roosevelt Fire Area

PINEDALE– Due to extreme fire behavior of the Roosevelt Fire, temporary emergency fire area closures are in effect, as of Sept. 20, for all public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office within designated boundaries (see map below).

This closure order is being implemented due to concerns for public safety and impact to fire suppression operations.

The public must not enter the closure area, including the road or trail systems within the described area (see attached map), unless escorted by an authorized BLM official. The following persons are exempted from this order:

Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Members of any organized rescue or firefighting force performing official duty.

Private landowners

BLM permit holders conducting business authorized by permit. For safety reasons, all permit holders must contact Roosevelt Incident Command (844) 684-5417 prior to entry.

Violations of this closure order are punishable as a Class A misdemeanor by a fine of not more than $1000.00 for an individual or $200,000 for an organization and/or up to 12 months imprisonment, or both.

The safety and welfare of our public is BLM’s top priority. Please note that this order will remain in force until rescinded. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.