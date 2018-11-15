BLM to Conduct Prescribed Fires in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) is planning to conduct a prescribed fire on public lands administered by the Pinedale Field Office during the months of November and December 2018.

BLM will only conduct fire operations when conditions are favorable for a safe and effective burn.

The Gentle Annie pile burn project is located approximately 11 miles northwest of La Barge, Wyoming and consists of approximately 322 acres of slash piles targeted to burn in order to reduce conifer where it is encroaching on native aspen stands and to stimulate aspen regeneration within the Wyoming Mule Deer Project area.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

This is part of a multi-year project.

BLM will consider weather conditions and fuel moisture when deciding the final date of the prescribed burns. Smoke may be visible to the public at some times during the operations.

Fire crews will remain on scene and monitor the burn areas afterward to ensure safety until the fire is out. Hunters and recreationists are urged to be aware of project areas and prescribed fire operations.

Prescribed fire is a beneficial management tool used to replicate natural wildfire. Many land management agencies including BLM conduct prescribed fires and controlled burns to ensure the overall improvement of land, vegetation and wildlife.

It can also help return the ecosystem to its natural composition and healthiest function.

For more information, please contact Mark Randall at 307-367-5350 or visit the Pinedale Field Office anytime from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 1625 West Pine Street in Pinedale. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.