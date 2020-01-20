Bomgaars Opening Store In Green River

GREEN RIVER– Retail chain Bomgaars will be opening a new store in Green River in 2020. The farm and ranch supply chain will now have 11 Wyoming locations.

Bomgaars opened new stores in Wheatland and Newcastle in December, along new locations in South Dakota, Nebraska and Minnesota. The company also opened a store in Worland in March of last year. The Green River store will be located in the old Shopko building on Bridger Drive.

“It filled in really well with out current locations in Wyoming. We Already have trucks in that area,” Executive Vice President Aaron Bomgaars said of opening a store in Green River.

Bomgaars also said the company is tentatively planning to open the Green River location in April, but the timeline is still flexible.

Bomgaars has put stores in many buildings throughout the state that have been left vacant by now bankrupt retail chains. The Bomgaars stores in Lander and Rawlins were both previously ALCO locations, while the Newcastle and Wheatland stores, like Green River, were shuttered Shopkos.