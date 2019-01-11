Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County Names Mikayla Maes 2019 Youth of the Year

Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County (BGCSW) is pleased to announce that Mikayla Maes is selected as the Youth of the Year for 2019. Each year, one exceptional Club member is selected to be the BGCSW Youth of Year. Maes will compete against other Youth of the Year contestants around the state in Cheyenne, Wyoming. These Youth of the Year contestants exemplify the Boys & Girls Club mission and are proof to the impact Clubs make in transforming and saving children’s lives.

Mikayla Maes has attended the BGCSW since 2010. Maes was chosen for BGCSW Youth of the Year for her leadership qualities as well as her essay on what the BGCSW means to her. She currently is a freshman at Rock Springs High School and is a student athlete that participates in both Girls Basketball and Volleyball. She is also apart of the Rock Springs High School Student Council. Maes will attend Youth of the Year competition on February 11 and 12. She will be competing for a scholarship to the University of Wyoming.

Youth of the Year contestants are judged in several categories presented in written essays, an oral speech, and live interviews. In addition to the competition, the finalists are introduced on the floor of the state House and Senate, spend time with the Governor and members of his Cabinet including the Secretary of State, the Superintendent of Public Instruction, and state legislators. The winner of the Wyoming Youth of the Year competition will go onto the regional level to compete against finalist from surrounding states.

Throughout the years BGCSW has had two Youth of the Year’s place at the state level. Sergio Lemuz placed 3rd in 2015 winning $125 from the Wyoming Area Council. Lemuz also took 2nd in 2016 winning a $500 scholarship through the Wyoming School Board Association and received $500 from the Wyoming Area Council. Jacob Smith placed 3rd in 2018 winning $125 from the Wyoming Area Council

“BGCSW is honored to name Mikayla as the 2019 Youth of the Year. She has has been here since the beginning years of our Club and we are excited that she will represent our club at the state level. I am confident that she will come out of the experience with new friends and acquaintances that will last a lifetime.”

– Lisa Stewart, CEO, BGC of Sweetwater County

BGCSW would like to thank the United Way of Southwest Wyoming for supporting the Club Teens by providing funding for tools that will help them be successful in school and graduate with a plan for higher education.

For more information on BGCSW Youth of the Year contact Lisa Stewart at (307) 382-2639.