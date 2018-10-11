Carnell Green (February 17, 1926 – October 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER — Mr. Carnell Green, 92, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Mission as Castle Rock in Green River, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 17, 1926 in Bryan, Texas, the eldest son of Robert A. Green and Emma L. Sanders Green.

Mr. Green was an active member and Trustee of Zion Baptist Church in Denver, Colorado, where he was a resident for many years before moving to Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Education:

He attended public schools in Bryan, Texas and he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan State College- Denver, Colorado.

Employment:

He was a member of the Denver Police Department for 27 years. Upon retiring he joined the Denver Public Schools Security Department and was a supervisor for 12 years and retired in 1997.

Awards and Recognitions:

He received the Denver Police Department Service Cross and a Special Recognition Award from the United States Department of Justice Community Relations Service. He was a published author; a member of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Professional Criminal Justice Fraternity; and a Mason (inactive.)

Hobbies:

He enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, and was a prolific writer.

Family:

He is survived by his wife; Sara A. (Crouch) Green of Green River, Wyoming, son, Carnell G. Green (Karen) of Coral Springs, Florida, daughters; Josette V. Davis (Steven) of Miami, Florida, Judy K. Green of Aurora, Colorado, sister, Alma R. Murray (Rudolph) of Jacksonville, Florida, grandchildren; Jeremie M. Green, Aurora G. Green, Isaac J. Green, Nicholas A. Green, Justin S.A. Davis, and great-granddaughter, London K. Anderson, and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents, brother; Robert Jr., sisters, Eunell, and Gloria.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.