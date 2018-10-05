Carnell Green (February 17, 1926 – October 4, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Mr. Carnell Green, 92, of Green River, Wyoming passed away on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Mission Castle Rock Center in Green River, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on February 17, 1926 in Bryan, Texas, the son of Robert A. Green and Emma L. Sanders Green.

He was an active member and trustee of Zion Baptist Church, Denver CO.

Mr. Green attended schools in Bryan, Texas and graduated from Kemp High School in 1943. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Metropolitan State College – Denver, Colorado.

Mr. Green was a member of the Denver Police Department for 27 years. Upon retiring he joined the Denver Public Schools Security department as a supervisor for 12 years, and later he later retired in 1997.

He received the Denver Police Dept. Service Cross; and Special Recognition Award from the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service.

Mr. Green enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing. He was a published author, and a member of the Lambda Alpha Epsilon Professional Criminal Justice Fraternity.

Mr. Green is survived by his wife; Sara A. Green (Crouch) of Green River, WY; son; Carnell G. Green (Karen) of Coral Springs, FL; daughters; Josette V. Davis (Steven) of Miami, FL; Judy K. Green of Aurora, CO; sister; Alma R. Murray (Rudolph) of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren; Jeremie M. Green, Aurora G. Green, Isaac J. Green, Nicholas A. Green; great-granddaughter; London K. Anderson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Green was preceded in death by his parents; brother; Robert Jr.; sisters; Eunell, and Gloria.

Following cremation, there will be no services at his request.

