Carole Lee Crawford Hyde (April 11, 1940 – November 7, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Carole Lee Crawford Hyde has passed her final test and she aced it! Carole passed away November 7, 2018 in Kaysville, UT from liver cancer. She fought valiantly and with dignity for many months. In the end, she was anxious to meet her Savior and her family members that have already passed on.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Hyde, her son, George Hyde, her granddaughter, Georgia Wagner, her sister, Colleen Taylor, and her parents. It surely was a joyful reunion on the other side with loved ones and many others.

She is the daughter of LeRoy Crawford and Helen Wolthuis Crawford. She was raised in Rock Springs, WY along with her siblings William (Bill) Crawford, Dena Novotny and Colleen Taylor.

She graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1958. She attended Weber State College and earned a Bachelor’s degree. She later went on to obtain a Master’s degree from the University of Utah.

She married her sweetheart, George Edward Hyde, Ed, on August 24,1959. They were blessed with six wonderful children: George (Julie) Hyde, John (Wendy) Hyde, Jim (Michelle) Hyde, Kristen Hyde McIff (Greg), Jane Hyde Kilby (Ron), and Emilee Hyde Wagner (Darryl). She was blessed with 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She has left an imprint of love of family and traditions on her family.

Education and learning were so very important to Carole. She was constantly reading and sharing her knowledge, illustrated by the 40 years spent educating children. She had a preschool in her home for many years. She taught English, Humanities and French at North Layton Jr High, North Davis Junior High, Syracuse Junior High and Layton High School.

It would be impossible to count the number of lives she influenced with her knowledge and passion for learning. She was a member of numerous book and social clubs.

Carole was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a firm testimony of the gospel. She served her Savior and many others in various callings. She served joyfully and faithfully on a mission in the Dominican Republic temple as well as a temple worker in the Bountiful temple. She loved serving others.

She was involved in many organizations that enlarged her friend circle and allowed her to make connections with people with diverse backgrounds . She was a friend to all.

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018 from 6 to 8 pm at Lindquist Funeral Home located at 400 Main St., Kaysville, Utah and November 10, 2018 from 9 to 10 am at the Crestwood Latter-Day Saint Chapel located at 1039 Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah 84037.

Funeral services will immediately follow the Saturday viewing at 10:30 am.