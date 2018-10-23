Celebrate Halloween with Limited Edition Cans & a Nintendo Halloween Party at Square State Brewing!

Let the Halloween festivities begin this weekend at Square State Brewing!
Stop by our taproom this Saturday, October 27 and grab a 3-pack of our limited edition Halloween Cans for just $35.
Our festive brews include Straw-Buried, Moo Juice, and Count Cholacula.
➡️ Cans go on sale at 10AM and there’s no limit to how many you can buy!!
The party will feature a photo booth and giveaways!!
Wether you’re Mario, Princess Peach, of Donkey Kong, it’s sure to be a memorable night of throw-back shenanigans!
