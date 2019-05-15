Celebrate the NEW Harmon Family Dental at Their Open House!

Stop by and visit with Dr. Harmon, his friendly staff and their new neighbors at Ramsey Eye Care at the open house for their NEW Harmon Family Dental location on Friday, May 17.
When
Friday, May 17th
11:30 AM – 1:30 PM
Where
The NEW Harmon Family Dental Office
1151 Gateway Blvd. Suite 102
🎉 Prizes
Stop by for your chance to WIN some $100 Cash, Apple Air Pods, an XBox or even a NEW 50″ TV!
🍔 Food
Fresh hamburgers and hotdogs will be provided by Commerce Bank as well as ice cream & Cowboy Donuts for dessert.
We’ll see you there!
