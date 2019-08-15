Construction Projects North of Rock Springs To Temporarily Close Roads

ROCK SPRINGS — An unpaved section of Yellowstone Road (County Road 58), extending north from Ramshead Circle in the Stassinos Ranch subdivision to U.S. Highway 191 North, will be closed beginning Monday, August 19, 2019 through mid-October as road crews work to reconstruct and widen this portion of roadway.

This closure includes Tri-Territory Connector Road (County 97) west of Highway 191 to Yellowstone.

The North Park Foothill Boulevard extension, between Signal Drive and Gannett Drive, will be closed beginning Tuesday, August 20, 2019 through Wednesday, August 21, 2019 while road crews complete some resurfacing work.