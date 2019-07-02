Cooke Becomes First State Department Commander From Sweetwater County Since 1947

ROCK SPRINGS — Mike Cooke of Rock Springs, WY was elected by unanimous ballot to be the next American Legion Department Commander at the 101st American Legion Department Convention held in Laramie, WY on June 21-22, 2019.

Cooke, who recently served as 1st Vice and membership chairman, led the Department to achieve 103% of t’s recruiting goal placing Wyoming in 5th place nationally, easily moved up to lead the nearly 6,000 war-time veteran organization in Wyoming.

After being sworn in as the Department Commander by National Vice Commander Jim Pisa of Alaska, Cooke addressed the delegates of the convention and stressed his vision for the next year.

“The American Legion, since its inception 100 years ago, has been based on the principles of taking care of our country’s veterans, their families and insuring the security of our great Nation,” he said. “The core values of The American Legion still ring true today as it did in 1919 when it was chartered.”

“As an organization it must not forget the sacrifices and accomplishments of our predecessors, yet continuing to ensure our future generations of Veterans and their families are provided for. We, as Legionnaires need to learn from our past failures and accomplishments in order to better prepare ourselves for the next 100 years!” stated Cooke.

The job he was elected to is a volunteer position and he does not receive any pay or stipend. Cooke is employed at Sweetwater County as a Network Security analyst and has been living in Rock Springs, Wyoming since 1979.

Cooke is a 1990 graduate of Rock Springs High School, and enlisted in the Marine Corps during his senior year and went to boot camp after graduation.

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans’ service organization in the nation with nearly 2-million members and is based upon four pillars: Veterans affairs & rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism, and Children & Youth.

All veterans who served honorably during a time of war are encouraged and welcome to join the American Legion.

New Department officers joining Cooke are: 1st Vice Jerry Clark, 2 Vice Michael Hobbs and Finance Officer Deanna Hurless.