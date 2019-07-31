Could Rattlesnakes Be More Afraid of Us? A Game And Fish Pro Fills Us In

CHEYENNE — What is your first instinct when you either see or hear a rattlesnake while you’re out working or recreating on the prairie or in the hills?

For most of us, it’s some combination of fear and panic.

But believe it or not, rattlesnakes are actually more afraid of us than we are of them, according to Wendy Estes-Zumpf, Herpetological Coordinator for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Estes-Zumpf says rattlesnakes see humans as a potential predator, and their typical defense is either to hide or to try to scare you away.

“If you come across a rattlesnake DO NOT try to move it or kill it,” Estes-Zumpf said. “Handling or attempting to kill a snake greatly increases your likelihood of being bitten. Instead, back off quietly and let the snake retreat.”

If the snake is on a well-traveled hiking trail, keep an eye on it from a distance and alert other hikers until it retreats off the trail, she advises.

Also, rattlesnakes are an ecologically important species on the plains and sage deserts of Wyoming. Snakes keep rodent populations in balance and have benefits that cascade to many other plants and animals.

You can greatly reduce your likelihood of encountering a rattlesnake by following a few simple steps: