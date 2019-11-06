Council Honors Fire Inspector for Years of Service

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council began their November 5 meeting by honoring Fire Inspector Rick Cozad on the occasion of his retirement.

Mayor Timothy Kaumo thanked Cozad for his over 28 years of dedicated service to the the community and presented him with a plaque commemorating the occasion. Fire Chief Jim Wamsley also presented Cozad with a helmet he had worn in the line of duty.

Cozad said he was just happy the meeting took place on a night when his crew was able to attend. “Those are my people up there,” Cozad said, pointing to the back row of the council chambers, which was filled with fellow fire fighters.

PRESENTATIONS

Chad Banks with the Urban Renewal Agency spoke to the council about upcoming holiday events going on downtown. Mayor Kaumo presented Banks with a Small Business Saturday Proclamation, declaring Saturday, November 30 to mark that day in Rock Springs.

“The City of Rock Springs supports local businesses that create jobs, boost our local economy and preserve our communities,” the proclamation read. Small Business Saturday is meant to be a community focused alternative to black Friday.

Eva Wasseen and Kelly Sugihara of the Sweetwater Cancer Resource Center announced the Rock Springs winner of the October Paint the Town Pink contest. Congratulations to Murdoch’s Ranch and Home supply on their winning display!

NEW BUSINESS

The council approved requests from the fire department to fill two vacant positions.

In other new business, the council approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for $2,500 grant from Exxon/Mobile for tree planting.

Nine resolutions and two ordinance amendments came before the council, all of which were approved.