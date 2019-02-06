Elmore Pleads Not Guilty to Five Felony Counts in District Court Today

GREEN RIVER — A former employee of EZ Cash in Rock Springs plead not guilty to all five counts against her today, including allegedly taking part in an embezzling scheme that resulted in nearly $150,000 in fraudulent loans.

Erica Elmore, 33, of Green River entered her plea before District Court Judge Nena James this morning, who then set a trial date for June 3 of this year.

James read Elmore her rights and conditions of the plea, and bond will remain at $5,000 until her trial.

Elmore was bound over to district court on January 16 when Circuit Court Judge John Prokos determined that there was enough evidence in the case to do so.

Elmore will be tried for theft, forgery, identity theft and intimidating or impeding witnesses stemming from the alleged incident.

No Contact Order

As part of her plea, Elmore cannot leave the state without permission, and she can have no contact with two co-defendants who were also allegedly involved in the scheme. She cannot have contact with the people listed in the complaint against her either.

One of those co-defendants, Kerrin Palmen, will appear before Judge James for her arraignment hearing this Friday morning. Palmen waived her right to a preliminary hearing last month and was bound over to district court.

At least six alleged victims have come forward claiming that Elmore wrote fraudulent loans in their names without their authorization. The alleged incidents took place between July and December of 2017.

If she is found guilty, Elmore faces up to 50 years in prison, up to $50,000 in fines, or both.