Fatal Crash North Of Afton

AFTON — On December 1, 2019, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 96 on US 89 north of Afton, Wyoming. Around 1:10 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a motor vehicle collision.

A 2002 Ford Focus was traveling northbound on US 89 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow and ice-covered roadway. The Ford entered the southbound lane and collided with a 2007 GMC Sierra pulling an empty horse trailer.

The driver of the Ford has been identified as 22-year-old Jackson, Wyoming resident John Koerber. Koerber was wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The driver of the 2007 GMC has been identified as 49-year-old Thayne, Wyoming resident Corey Christensen. Christensen was wearing his seatbelt and transported to the Star Valley Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. The passenger in the GMC has been identified as 48-year-old Thayne, Wyoming resident Maryanne Christensen. She was wearing her seatbelt and transported to the Star Valley Medical Center for injuries she sustained in the crash.

Speed on the part of Keorber is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. This is the 142nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2019 compared to 106 in 2018, 119 in 2017, and 109 in 2016 to date.

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” ~The Lorax

Help Us Save Lives on Wyoming Roads, Always Buckled and Never Drunk or Distracted. We have partnered with Injury Prevention Resources to bring awareness to Wyoming roadway safety, join us in saving lives.

