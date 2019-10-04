Fire Crews Report to Wildland Fire on I-80

UPDATE– As of 6:40 pm, Chief Kitchner said the fire was officially contained to 30 acres. The cause is still under investigation.

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Fire Department, and BLM reported to a wildland fire Friday afternoon at mile marker 121 on I-80, according to Scott Kitchner, Sweetwater County Fire District #1 Fire Chief.

The fire grew to 10-15 acres in size before firefighters contained the fire at about 4:15 pm. There were three type 6 engines on scene as well as a tender.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

As of 4:50 pm, fire crews are mopping up the fire. No property was damaged.

