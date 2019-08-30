Fire District and Mason Blazovich Donate to Buddy Walk

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County Fire District #1 made a donation to Mason Blazovich and The Wyoming Down Syndrome Association Buddy Walk. The walk is September 14 in Laramie and is the fundraiser that supports all the WyDSA projects, like the annual Family Conference and Buddy Boxes (gift boxes for all newly born babies in the state). This is is Mason and his family’s 13th year participating in the annual event and Mason was the top fundraiser last year. He is very proud to represent all the generous people in Sweetwater County and thanks everyone for their amazing support.