First Ever Youth Arts Exhibit on Display in Rock Springs This Month

ROCK SPRINGS — The first Youth Arts Exhibit is hung and ready for students to

bring their family and friends to see their creative artwork at the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs.

Nearly 120 students in kindergarten through fourth grades from Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School are featured in this display at the CFAC through February 16th.

Each year, displays of student artwork from the Sweetwater School District No. 1 highlight the celebration of National Youth Art Month observed in March.

This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and the performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media including tempera paint, watercolor, markers, ink, colored pencil, pastels and collage.

Following the state standards in education, students explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.

The students are under the instruction of Amanda Romero and Kaci Turner at Desert View

Elementary School, and Katie Facklam teaches kindergarten through 12th grade at Farson/Eden School.

Desert View Elementary

Kindergarten: Zoe Arnold, Luis Avina, Jasslen Campos, Alexa Covarrubias Olivas, Sophia Gomez-Piedra, Gavin Haskins, Boyd Hickerson, Kathryn Juoni, Aliyah Nez, Ava Nez, Kingston Randall, Lalayna Richards, Pearl Stingerie, Rylan Trombley, Hadley Wells, Alison Wintermote, Ailyn Velazquez Parra.

First Grade: Pedro Amezquita-Martinez, Maddox Barker, Richa Cherny, Arianna Clark, Phillip Eccker, Rayder Gonzalez, Dean Hughes, Shaunteya Hunt, Aiden Larraga, Vanessa Overy, Genesis Parra, Julio Perez Mariscal, Kailee Pitts, Jefferson Suchite Pinto, Payton Vieyra.

Second Grade: River Cole, Addison Cooper, Sophia Hayes, Hadlie Hickerson, Olivia Hoopes,

Sophia Jackson, Josh Jones, Kaleb Neal, Fisher Nez, Camila Pacheco, Nathalia Perea, Adalynn Stanton, Rylei Stout.

Third Grade: Addison Berry, Ava Burklow, Aaliyah Casillas, Hunter Clontz, Cambry

Costantino, Eva Croff, Hayden Cutler, Syrenity Honeycutt, Ashton Kendall, Grayson Leon,

Abby Miller, Lilly Rosenbach, Fatima Sanchez, Dallon Sloan, Adara Todorovic, Alexis

Trombley, Joshua Willaby.

Fourth grade: Adrean Barbeau, Logan Conover, Quentin Farmer, Ochesa De Alvarez, Chloee Dawson, Dalila Garcia, Autumn Duran, Nasia Gwyn, Shayla Gwyn, Lonnie Hubert, Erin Murcray, Carter O’Brien, Soraya Portillo, Kaleb Praytor, Lilly Plew, Sofia Ramirez Rodrigues, MaryLynn Stewart, Tracy Warren, Thomas Vandenberg

Farson/Eden School

Kindergarten: Jace Aullman, Buckly Baker, Keelyn Brossard, Yaretzy Gonzalez Maldonado,

Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Leif Summers, Daxston Todd.

First Grade: Benedict Gribowskas, Levi King, Sage Madsen, Paige Neilson, Mason Suter,

Miley Thoman, Laila Wallin, Bailey Walsh.

Second Grade: Kaliyah Clark, Addison Eaton, Rylie Franklin, McKenna Goicolea, Madison

Hodder, Bree Long, Kade Mertin, Paden Neilson, Tessa Ryan, Mark Weaver.

Fourth Grade: Ashlyn Draycott, Carolyn Draycott, Lance Hodder, Mikala McCoy, Kali Neese, Bailee Neilson, Masen Nix, Danilynn Smith.

Fifth Grade: Gracie Albrandt, Haley Benson, Jaycee Dufford, Alivia Goicolea, Cjay Hodder,

Kole Johnson, Cadence Jones, Braydon Long, Autumn Madsen, Eli Scheer, Marilyn Weaver.

Seventh Grade: Kyesha Call-Darrah, Jordan Christensen, Jacob Cook, Raphael Gribowskas, Gage Householder, Ory Johnson, Cashton Jones, Loy Madsen, Kimberlee Nix, Harlie Smith, Aubrey Stouffer, Elizabeth Thornton, Morgan Watts, Montgomery Weaver, Connor Weese.

Tenth Grade: Lexie Clark, Katriana Darrah, Trea Denny, Brenlee Logan, Shelby Madsen,

Zander Reed, Ighlee Thoren, Kelsey Thoren, Tanner Williams.

Twelfth Grade: Autumn Draycott, Clancy Gines, Julie Goodwin, Hagan Jones, Lain

Mitchelson, Kaycee Neilson, Megan Owen.

Following this exhibit, Northpark and Overland Elementary Schools will feature their students’artwork from February 19 through March 2.

The CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The public is invited to see these young artists’ work as well as the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 on display throughout the year.