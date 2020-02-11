Five RSHS Dancers Earn All-State Selections

ROCK SPRINGS — Coach Laura Christensen and Coach Amber Serna announced that five Tiger Dancers made the 2019-2020 Wyoming All-State Dance Team.

After going through an audition process which included grades, GPA, coach evaluations, video dance and video technique skills, the Wyoming All-State Dance Team selections were named. A total of 22 dancers are chosen from around the state.

Congratulations to the following RSHS All-State dancers:

Alexa Fuja – Senior Captain

Alexa Fuja. Photo courtesy Fotos by Jenni.

Bella Spicer – Junior, Co-captain

Bella Spicer. Photo courtesy Fotos by Jenni.

Jordyn Petty – Junior, Co-captain

Jordyn Petty. Photo courtesy Fotos by Jenni.

Bryannyn Stauffer – Junior

Bryannyn Stauffer. Photo courtesy Fotos by Jenni.

Megan Leavitt – Junior

Megan Leavitt. Photo courtesy Fotos by Jenni.

The Wyoming All-State Dance Team will perform at the 2019-20 State Championships on March 11th in Casper.