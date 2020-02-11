Five RSHS Dancers Earn All-State Selections

ROCK SPRINGS — Coach Laura Christensen and Coach Amber Serna announced that five Tiger Dancers made the 2019-2020 Wyoming All-State Dance Team.
After going through an audition process which included grades, GPA, coach evaluations, video dance and video technique skills, the Wyoming All-State Dance Team selections were named. A total of 22 dancers are chosen from around the state.
Congratulations to the following RSHS All-State dancers:
Alexa Fuja – Senior Captain
Bella Spicer – Junior, Co-captain
Jordyn Petty – Junior, Co-captain
Bryannyn Stauffer – Junior
Megan Leavitt – Junior
The Wyoming All-State Dance Team will perform at the 2019-20 State Championships on March 11th in Casper.