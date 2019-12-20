Flaming Gorge Classic: RSHS Basketball Photos, Scores and Commentary

ROCK SPRINGS — The Flaming Gorge Classic is back in Sweetwater County for the 2019-20 high school basketball season. The three-day tournament will feature a host of teams from around the state with games being played in Rock Springs and Green River.

The Tigers will be one of many teams looking to improve during the tournament. Check here daily for photos, scores and team commentary from the scheduled games for Rock Springs. You can find a schedule of the tournament for the boys here and the girls here.

Photos, scores and commentary below:

Rock Springs High School

RSHS Boys

Thursday, December 19

Rock Springs Tigers 51 Mountain View Buffaloes 59

Rock Springs Tigers 59 Rawlins Outlaws 63

The Rock Springs Tigers came up short in both of their matchups on Thursday.

An early surge of energy in the first quarter was overcome by the Outlaws second half play. The Tigers struggled to finish layups throughout the game which left a lot of points off the board. Rawlins proved to shoot the ball well in the second half which supported a 63-59 advantage over the Tigers.

Rock Springs falls to 0-6 on the season and will have a chance on Friday to earn their first victory of the year.













Postgame Comments from Head Coach Jeremy Main

Q: Obviously it’s a rough stretch to begin the year. How are you guys going to get through it?

“It’s going to take leadership. There’s not much more we can do when you miss 15 layups and don’t shoot the ball well. We struggled defensively to stop them. It’s going to be us battling through this adversity here early on. These close game are going to give us that experience that a lot of these guys don’t have.

We don’t really have an identity on offense and some of that is on me. It’s just going to take some leadership in the locker room and us as a coaching staff keeping the morale up.”

Q: Was there anything you liked that you saw from this game tonight?

“We never gave up, we battled. That’s all you can ask. We put ourselves in situations to extend the lead or get ourselves back and we made mistakes. We were up 12 in this game and then became complacent. Some of it is just on us developing that composure and getting that experience with some of these younger guys.”

RSHS Girls

Thursday, December 19

Rock Springs Tigers 55 Lyman Eagles 49

The 2-2 Lady Tigers started the tournament off strong with a victory over the Lyman Eagles. Rock Springs is now 1-0 in the Flaming Gorge Classic.

Throughout the first half, the Tigers committed numerous turnovers. However, failure to convert on some of those turnovers, the Eagles only took a two point lead at the half.

Rock Springs’ offense found its rhythm in the second half. Brenli Jenkins lit up the floor which boosted the Tigers above the Eagles in the fourth quarter. The chippy defense by Rock Springs also gave the Eagles offense trouble and ultimately led to the 55-49 victory for the Lady Tigers.









Postgame Comments from Kamyrnn James

Q: There was a slow start offensively, what flipped the switch?

“When we started talking more and went through the plays that we have been practicing. That’s when it all just started to work for us.”

Q: As a defense you guys held Lyman’s Brice Hansen under her average. What can you say about this defense tonight?

“We’ve started to work on our zone. That’s what we did in the second half and it started to work pretty good.”