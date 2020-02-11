Frieda Boschetto (April 11, 1929 – February 8, 2020)

Our beloved Frieda Boschetto (Nonni), 90, passed away Saturday, February 8, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs.

She was born in Salorno, Italy, on April 11, 1929, the daughter of Karl and Rosa Kob and proudly immigrated to Rock Springs over 60 years ago.

She was married to Ben Boschetto on August 30, 1959.

She was fluent in Italian, German and English and could carry on a delightful conversation in any of the three languages. She worked as a gemologist at Sathers and later as a salesperson at Herbergers.

She grew up during difficult times in Europe. Her family often marveled at her tenacity, strength and resilience. Her beautiful life story was turned into a memoir in 2017.

She worshipped at the Seventh Day Adventist church. She loved to dance, sing Christian songs, write letters, travel to Las Vegas and go for long walks. Above all else, she loved her family and we cherished her.

Frieda was preceded in death by her husband; Ben Boschetto, parents; Karl and Rosa Kob, brother; Bruno Kob, sister-in-law; Crystal Kob and sister-in-law; Sebine Kob.

She is survived by her daughter; Carmen (Robert) DeBernardi, her two grandchildren; Rob (Shanon) DeBernardi and Gina (James) Peters, her three great-grandchildren; Bobby DeBernardi, Jackson Peters and Savannah Peters, and brother; Karl Kob.

Following cremation, private family services will take place. The family respectfully requests donations in Frieda’s memory be made to Seventh Day Adventist Church of Rock Springs, 120 2nd Street, Rock Springs, WY, 82901.

