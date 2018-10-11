Game Preview: Wolves Back at Home Against Panthers

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Wolves are set to play at home this Friday against the Powell Panthers in search of the program’s second win of 2018. The Wolves have not won since the season’s opener against Lander back in August.

After coming up short last week against the Evanston Red Devils, the Wolves have a shot at getting the first conference win of the season against Powell. Powell has had troubles themselves as the Panthers are 1-5 on the season heading into Friday night’s game against the Wolves.

Green River High School

Game Notes

Green River will have to avoid a sluggish start on the offensive side of the ball. Powell has the third best defense in 3A and has 13 turnovers against opponents this season. The Wolves only average 215 yards of offense per game and making the most of every possession is going to be especially important against a strong defense.

Offensively the Panthers have not found their identity. Despite a reliable defense, the offense has been the achilles heel for the Panthers. Powell has had four games in which the team only produced seven points on the scoreboard. Interestingly enough, the only win of the season for Powell was against Douglas in which the score was 7-6.

In the last three games, Green River’s defense has averaged two turnovers per game. Powell has had 17 turnovers in six games. Providing the extra opportunities for the Wolves’ offense could cushion and sustain a Green River lead.

The Wolves have been in several close games this year. Last week against the Red Devils, the Wolves lost by five points. The week prior to Evanston, it was only a 10 point game against Jackson. Avoiding the obstacle of playing from behind must certainly be a focus for Green River this week as the Wolves have a prime opportunity against Powell.

Game Info

The Wolves will host the Panthers at 7:00 p.m. in Green River, Wyoming. Weather for Friday’s game is expected to be partly cloudy with a high of 46 and a low of 28.