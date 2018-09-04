Girl Scout Cadet Donates Chemo Bags To Local Patients

ROCK SPRINGS — Chloe Butcher, a Girl Scout Cadet with Troop 1087, is working toward a Silver Award — the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.

The 14-year-old Rock Springs girl was tasked with identifying an issue she cares about, something that would impact the community.

She thought it would be nice if children and adults had something other than their phones or tablets to occupy their time during chemotherapy treatment.

With help from family members, she created 50 backpack bags filled with a beanie, socks, gum, puzzles, candy, coloring books, a bracelet and a card that says “always remember, you are braver than you think, stronger than you seem and loved more than you know.”

The medical staff and providers at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center were on hand Wednesday to accept the donation.

