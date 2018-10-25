Green River Chamber Hosts Forum for Mayor and City Council Candidates

SweetwaterNOW has partnered up with the Green River Chamber of Commerce to host a forum tonight at Green River City Hall. The forum will feature candidates for Green River Mayor and City Council positions.

View each candidate and their bio on SweetwaterNOW’s exclusive local election page to learn more about them before the forum tonight.

The forum is open to the public and will start at 6pm in the Green River City Council chambers. As usual, we will be there to bring it to you LIVE if you cannot attend.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For any questions, please contact the Green River Chamber of Commerce.