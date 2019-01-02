Green River City Council Agenda for January 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Wednesday, January 2 at 7 pm.
The agenda items are listed below.
Agenda Items
Oath of Office
- Newly Elected Council Members: Pete Rust, Gary Killpack, Mike Shutran, and Jim Zimmerman
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Two Council Members to the Finance Committee
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution Establishing and Designating Bank Depositories for the City of Green River
Council Action Items
- Consideration of a Bid Award to Jack’s Truck & Equipment for a New Heavy Duty Conventional Cab Chassis with Sewer/Catch Basin Cleaner Body
- Consideration to Enter into an Agreement with the YWCA Center for Families and Children
- Consideration to Sell the Older Animal Control Truck to Lyman, Wyoming Police Department
- Consideration of the Election of Council President and Vice President
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports
Adjournment
Check out the full agenda packet here.