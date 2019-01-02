Green River City Council Agenda for January 2

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Wednesday, January 2 at 7 pm.

The agenda items are listed below.

Agenda Items

Oath of Office



Newly Elected Council Members: Pete Rust, Gary Killpack, Mike Shutran, and Jim Zimmerman

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Two Council Members to the Finance Committee

Resolutions

Consideration of a Resolution Establishing and Designating Bank Depositories for the City of Green River

Council Action Items

Consideration of a Bid Award to Jack’s Truck & Equipment for a New Heavy Duty Conventional Cab Chassis with Sewer/Catch Basin Cleaner Body

Consideration to Enter into an Agreement with the YWCA Center for Families and Children

Consideration to Sell the Older Animal Control Truck to Lyman, Wyoming Police Department

Consideration of the Election of Council President and Vice President

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor and Council Reports

Adjournment

Check out the full agenda packet here.