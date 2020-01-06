Green River City Council Agenda for January 7

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: January 7, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

  • Cervical Health Awareness Month
  • Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Two Council Members to the Finance Committee

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a Resolution to Allow Certain Emergency Responders to Use/Run Emergency Lights While Responding in Privately Owned Vehicles within the City Limits
  • Consideration of a Resolution Establishing and Designating Bank Depositories for the City of Green River

Council Action Items

  • Consideration of the Election of Council President and Vice-President
  • Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Child Forensic Interview Training
  • Consideration of an Agreement with Statefire to Provide Alarm Monitoring Services at Transfer Station
  • Consideration of Partial Release of Retainage for 2019 Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.

