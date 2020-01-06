Green River City Council Agenda for January 7

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 pm.
Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.
Agenda Items
Call to Order: January 7, 2019 Council Meeting
Proclamations
- Cervical Health Awareness Month
- Human Trafficking Prevention Month
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Two Council Members to the Finance Committee
Citizen Requests and Other Communications
Resolutions
- Consideration of a Resolution to Allow Certain Emergency Responders to Use/Run Emergency Lights While Responding in Privately Owned Vehicles within the City Limits
- Consideration of a Resolution Establishing and Designating Bank Depositories for the City of Green River
Council Action Items
- Consideration of the Election of Council President and Vice-President
- Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Child Forensic Interview Training
- Consideration of an Agreement with Statefire to Provide Alarm Monitoring Services at Transfer Station
- Consideration of Partial Release of Retainage for 2019 Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project
Consent Agenda
City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports
Executive Session- As needed
Check out the full agenda packet here.