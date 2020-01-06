Green River City Council Agenda for January 7

GREEN RIVER– The Green River City Council will host its regularly scheduled meeting at Green River City Hall on Tuesday, January 7 at 7 pm.

Check out the complete agenda for Tuesday’s meeting below.

Agenda Items

Call to Order: January 7, 2019 Council Meeting

Proclamations

Cervical Health Awareness Month

Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Two Council Members to the Finance Committee

Citizen Requests and Other Communications

Resolutions



Consideration of a Resolution to Allow Certain Emergency Responders to Use/Run Emergency Lights While Responding in Privately Owned Vehicles within the City Limits

Consideration of a Resolution Establishing and Designating Bank Depositories for the City of Green River

Council Action Items

Consideration of the Election of Council President and Vice-President

Consideration of a Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Child Forensic Interview Training

Consideration of an Agreement with Statefire to Provide Alarm Monitoring Services at Transfer Station

Consideration of Partial Release of Retainage for 2019 Evans & Knotty Pine Street Reconstruction Project

Consent Agenda

City Administrator, City Attorney, Mayor, and Council Reports

Executive Session- As needed

Check out the full agenda packet here.