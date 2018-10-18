Green River Proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREEN RIVER– Green River Mayor Pete Rust proclaimed October 2018 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at Tuesday night’s Green River City Council meeting.

Taneesa Congdon, director of the YWCA Center for Families & Children, accepted the proclamation.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an excellent opportunity for citizens to learn more about preventing domestic violence and to show support for the organizations and individuals who provide critical advocacy, services, and provide assistance to victims,” Rust read from the proclamation.

Nationally, acts of domestic violence occur every 18 seconds. It is the leading cause of injury to women, more than car accidents, muggings, and rape, combined.



Domestic Violence Locally

Taneesa Congdon said that the center provided 14,805 services to 486 individuals in 2017.

The center also provided 925 shelter nights and responded to 826 crisis line calls.

“Domestic violence is an epidemic affecting individuals in every community, regardless of age, economic status, race, religion, nationality, or education background,” the proclamation reads.

“Domestic violence is a serious violent crime that involves physical, emotional, sexual, psychological, and economic abuse. Many victims suffer in silence not knowing where to turn or where to seek help,” Congdon said.

The proclamation calls upon the residents of Green River to stand against domestic violence, offer support and understanding to survivors, and participate in Domestic Violence Awareness activities.

Congdon gave the council members and City staff purple wrist bands to show their support for victims and survivors of domestic violence.