GRHS Head Girls Basketball Coach Earns 300th Win as Head Coach

GREEN RIVER– Green River High School head girls basketball coach, Rick Carroll, won his 300th game as a head basketball coach last night at the Casper Invitational with a 48-39 victory over Natrona County High School.

“I’m extremely proud to be associated with such a hard working and great coach,” Green River Athletic Director Tony Beardsley said.

“The community of Green River and everyone close to Green River Basketball knows how much dedication that Coach Carroll puts in to his teaching and coaching,” Beardsley continued.



“What a tribute to Rick and all of the players, parents, and coaches who have been a part of 300 wins. An unbelievably special achievement!”

The GRHS girls basketball team presented Coach Carroll with signed basketballs to celebrate his 300th win as head coach.