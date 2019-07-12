GRHS Head Girls Soccer Coach Steps Down After Eight Years

GREEN RIVER– After eight years in the position, Tracy Wyant is stepping down as the Green River High School head girls soccer coach.

Wyant said the decision was a difficult one to make and she will miss it very much.

“Coach soccer is a year round job and with changes to my work duties and schedule along with my commitment to my family, I’m making the difficult decision to step down as head girls soccer coach at Green River High School,” Wyant told Sweetwater County School District #2.

“I’ve loved every minute of coaching and I will miss it tremendously. I’ve built great relationships with parents, players, and other other coaches over the years and that is what I will miss the most,” she added.

During Wyant’s time at GRHS, the girls soccer team won two Wyoming 4A State Consolation Championships and earned the Wyoming 4A Regional title for the first time in the program’s history. Wyant also led the girls soccer team to their only undefeated regular season.

Wyant has coached several All-Conference and All-State players throughout her time as coach, and a few of her players have gone on to play collegiate soccer.

In both 2012 and 2013, Wyant was selected as Conference Coach of the Year. Tony Beardsley, SWCSD #2 Athletic Director, considers Wyant an asset to the girls soccer program.

“It’s been a pleasure working with Tracy Wyant. She’s been a tremendous asset to our soccer program here at Green River High School,” Beardsley said. “Coach Wyant has done an excellent job leading the girls’ soccer team and I wish her the best in all that she does moving forward.”

The school district will begin a search for a new head girls soccer coach by the end of July.