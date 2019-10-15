Guzman Sentenced to State Penitentiary in Bareback Saloon Shooting

ROCK SPRINGS — Joaquin Leon Guzman will be spending at least the next eight years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his involvement in a shooting that took place outside the Bareback Saloon in April.

Guzman originally plead not guilty to four counts against him in June, but later arranged a plea agreement with the County Attorney’s office in August.

Today District Court Judge Richard Lavery sentenced Guzman to no less than five and no more than 10 years in prison for aggravated assault and battery in the incident. Guzman also received one year each for recklessly endangering three people who were standing outside the Rock Springs nightclub the morning of the shooting.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The sentences will run concurrent with one another, and Guzman will receive 170 days credit for time served since his arrest.

“Pointing and firing a firearm at someone is as dangerous as it gets,” Lavery told Guzman through an interpreter at the hearing.

Lavery also said Guzman’s history of alcohol abuse and anger management issues illustrated to him that “probation is not warranted” in this situation.

Guzman does not have a lengthy criminal record according to Lavery, but the court ordered him to the Intensive Treatment Unit at the state penitentiary to address his issues.

“I sincerely hope you take advantage of the treatment that will be available to you at the Wyoming Department of Corrections,” Lavery said before ending the hearing.