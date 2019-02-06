Historic Outlaw Inn Has Been a Landmark for Travelers in Wyoming for 54 Years

With his brother, attorney John Anselmi, bar owner Mike Vase, and petroleum distributor Vern Delgado, they borrowed $1.5 million, which was a fortune back in those days.

Soon they broke ground on a parcel of land at the intersection of Highway 191 and the new Interstate 80. A photo from the Rock Springs Daily Rocket Miner at the time shows a smiling Don Anselmi digging a spadeful of dirt while others looked on during the groundbreaking ceremony. He was literally standing in the middle of nowhere.

Now a big hotel in a small town is usually pretty big news but what made this hotel special was its unique and almost one-of-a-kind style. It would be a huge complex with all the guest rooms, meeting rooms, restaurants, bar, and swimming pool under one big canopy.

Delgado happened to have friends in Pinedale who were from Lubbock, Texas, who had just built a new style of hotel. It was the Koko Inn and was considered unique in the entire country.

Its design included a huge canopy over everything, which brought the outdoors indoor. In Lubbock this was done because of the stifling heat. If used in Wyoming, it would be done because of the wind and the cold.