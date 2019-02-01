IVita Drip Therapy brings Nutrition and Intravenous Therapy together for a Relaxing & Rejuvenating experience.
Everyone can benefit from IV hydration!
We want you to feel as good as we do… for supplemental vitamins, delivering essential fluids and nutrients directly into your body, combating altitude, hangovers, minor colds & flu or athletic preparation/recovery, getting an IV is a Smart choice.
IVita Drip Therapy helps jumpstart muscle and tissue recovery, relieves stress, and flushes toxins with a concentration of nutrients and anti-oxidants directly into your bloodstream. Look and feel your best!
This treatment, a favorite amongst athletes and celebs, is coming to Rock Springs. You sit back, relax, and let our professional staff pamper you while you rejuvenate.
Intravenous (IV) Vitamin Drips deliver vitamins, minerals and amino acids directly to the body for maximum absorption.
Our therapies provide essential fluids, electrolytes, vitamins and antioxidants to treat the following:
- Dehydration
- Low energy or fatigue
- Athletic and muscle recovery
- Hangovers
- Anti-aging Skin and Beauty therapy
- Migraine and Headache relief
- Weight Loss
- Altitude Sickness and Breathing
- Wellness
This allows the nutrients to flood your body and nourish itself at the cellular level. By using this method we can safely deliver larger doses that would not otherwise be tolerated orally.
Some of the specific benefits people may experience from IVita Drip Therapy include increased energy, enhanced mood, improved sleep, decreased stress and anxiety, increased immunity, hydration, and muscle recovery.
Our Drip Team can assist in selecting the best drip for your needs. Any drip can be customized for your needs by adding or exchanging vitamins. Let us help!
All injections and drips are buy 5 get one free with our loyalty program!
Vitamin Drip Menu
$129-
You Choose the Drip
The “Classic Cowboy”
B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, B12, Ascorbic Acid, Magnesium, Calcium Gluconate
Meyer’s Cocktail, this is the heaven of health and wellness.
The Storm Trooper
Dexamethasone, Ketorolac, Ascorbic Acid, Magnesium
This anti-inflammatory cocktail rehydrates while relieving sore muscles.
Radiance
Magnesium, Ascorbic Acid, Zinc, Glutathione
This beauty enhancing drip rejuvenates your skin and hair while giving you a boost of energy.
The Light Weight
Glutathione, Carnitine, Taurine, Vitamin B12 with M.I.C
The perfect combination to help you increase metabolism, shed fat cells and increase energy.
Recovery
Selenium, Taurine, Ascorbic Acid, Zinc
This immunity enhancer is full of Vitamin C and will help prevent transmitted illness or help you fight one off.
Revive
Vitamin B1, B2, B5, B6, Dexamethasone, Carnitine, Selenium
The best fix for when you are feeling depleted. This cocktail cures jetlag, altitude sickness, difficulty breathing, and burnout.
The Aftermath
B 1, B3, B5, B6, Dexamethasone, Ketorolac, Ondansetron
Rapid recovery from a dreadful hangover or an unpleasant stomach bug. Chase away the nausea and weakness while also rehydrating.
Forever Young
Arginine, Carnitine, Selenium, Taurine
The closest thing to obtaining immortality. This key cocktail is infused with amino acids and minerals that support your brain, heart, and mitochondrial health.
The Champion
Arginine, Taurine, Glutathione, Carnitine
Made for the athletic challenger. This cocktail is loaded with amino acids to enhance your performance and repair overworked muscles.
The Migraine Tonic
Vitamin B12, Ketorolac, Ondansetron, Diphenhydramine
The perfect blend for migraines and debilitating headaches that interrupt daily life, cause pain, nausea, sensitivity to light or sounds.
We also offer intramuscular injections!
Glutatione $25
Antioxidant. Relieves oxidative stress on cells while brightening & evening skin tone.
Vitamin B12 $25
Cobalamin. Necessary vitamin for DNA synthesis and metabolism. Increases energ.
Vitamin B12 with M.I.C – $30
Also known as: LipoPlus. B12 with M.I.C: a fat burning lipotropic.
Vitamin D – $25
Assists with calcium absorption and improves mood.
Our Office
Get IVita Deals and Specials!
Join the Drip Club.
Sign up to learn more about IVita Drip Therapy. We’ll be giving discounted drips and private specials. Just a few emails a year.
Private rooms for your relaxation and comfort. We can also host you and a friend, just mention while scheduling.
Groups of 3 or more, please give advance notice so we can accommodate your request.
Our Pricing
ONLY $129- for any Drip
Bring a Friend, 2 for $229-!
Groups of 3 or more $100 each
We are happy to offer $40 off for:
- Police
- Fire
- Medics
- Students
- Teachers
*Must show ID
IVita Drip Therapy
Medical Office Building
1208 Hilltop Drive Suite 205
Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901
Follow us on social media for the latest updates!
Walk-ins are Welcome
Monday – Thursday
Schedule Your Vitamin Drip
Therapy Friday – Sunday
NO PRESCRIPTION NECESSARY
Call to schedule:
(307) 371-9468
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.