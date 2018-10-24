James “Jim” Joseph Zelenka (August 22, 1945 – October 19, 2018)

TWIN FALLS, ID — James “Jim” Joseph Zelenka, 73, passed away on Friday, October 19, 2018, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

He was born on Aug.22,1945, in Rock Springs to James F. and Margery Zelenka. After graduating from Rock Springs High School, Jim attended BYU and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the British mission.

He married Karen Poulsen on June 6,1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. Jim and Karen lived in Wyoming for over 40 years, and Jim spent his professional career in sales.

They relocated to the Twin Falls area in 2012. Jim was very outgoing and loved to talk with people. He also loved fishing and BYU Cougar football.

Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years; twin sister Janice (Ray) Overy; three children Shauna (Doug) Wickham, Jim (Shawnee) Zelenka, and Sherry (Nathan) Hughes; and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son Brian Zelenka.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at the 17th Ward Chapel, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls, with Bishop Scott Rasmussen conducting.

Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday from 9:30 -10:45 a.m. at the church.

Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls. Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com.