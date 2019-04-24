Kemmerer Ranger District Plans Prescribed Burn

KEMMERER — The Kemmerer Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest plans to continue with the implementation of a prescribed burn, comprised of approximately 152-acres in the Basin Creek area of the Hams Fork drainage.

This project is a result of the Hams Fork decision that included timber sales, aspen restoration, hazard tree removal and prescribed burning.

Recently 464-acres of aspen have been mechanically treated, and it is anticipated fire personnel will be burning slash in the Basin Creek unit this spring, in late April to early June.

Burning of slash will result in the stimulation and regrowth of new aspen and the reduction of conifers within these stands.

The purpose of this project is to improve existing aspen stands by prescribed burning a large area to stimulate aspen cover types. This objective will allow improvement over a large enough area to help minimize impacts from big game animals. In addition to lowering fuel loads and benefiting wildlife, the project will also enhance the visual quality of aspen.

Locations for this project include one unit up the Indian creek drainage, one unit in Basin Creek off the Green Knoll/Big Spring cutoff, and one in the West fork of Hams

Creek.

Additional slashing units in Green Knoll and Nugent Park area were added in the summer of 2018.

For more information on this prescribed burn contact the Bridger-Teton at 307-739-

5500.

