Kick Off Fire Prevention Week with the Local Firefighters this Saturday

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Meet your local firefighters this Saturday, October 6, as all the fire departments across Sweetwater County host the Kick Off to Fire Prevention Week Open House at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

The Open House is free for the public and gives the residents of Sweetwater County the opportunity to meet their firefighters from their neighborhoods, check out all the fire trucks, and get free information on fire safety.

There will also be a special fire safety trailer and bouncy house for the kids to enjoy.

The Open House will include apparatus and firefighters from all the fire departments within Sweetwater County, along with some special guests who will be serving hotdogs and drinks.

Your local firefighters hope to see you there to kickoff Fire Prevention Week.