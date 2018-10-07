Lady Tigers Swimming and Diving Take Second Place in Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers hosted a home swim meet that included both the Green River Wolves and Evanston Red Devils.
The Lady Tigers placed second in the meet with a total of 329 points as a team.
Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results below.
RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS 10/6
200 Yard Medley Relay
3. RSHS A- L. Parker, K. Comstock, P. Miller, C. Butcher 2:06.76
7. RSHS B- 2:38.76
200 Yard Freestyle
7. H. Haselhunn 2:24.45
10. K. Mann 2:44.80
12. K. Brown 2:48.73
13. J. Bauman 2:56.77
200 Yard IM
5. L. Parker 2:43.23
7. K. Walker 2:48.18
50 Yard Freestyle
2. K. Comstock 28.02
3. C. Butcher 28.26
5. L. Moser 29.53
11. E. Rall 32.11
12. C. Keelin 35.39
Girls 1 Meter Diving
1. M. Ruiz 284.85
2. E. Rall 264.30
3. M. Vasa 261.50
4. A. Jensen 231.50
100 Yard Butterfly
4. P. Miller 1:10.88
9. K. Brown 1:32.06
10. B. Blalock 1:44.64
11. J. Bauman 1:54.66
100 Yard Freestyle
7. L. Moser 1:08.55
8. K. Walker 1:08.67
12. K. Mann 1:13.35
13. A. Jensen 1:18.83
500 Yard Freestyle
1. C. Butcher 5:55.96
7. M. Pankowski 7:55.48
8. K. Hill 8:32.89
200 Yard Freestyle Relay
3. RSHS A- K. Comstock, P. Miller, K. Walker, L. Moser 2:010.21
6. RSHS B- 2:19.24
100 Yard Backstroke
2. L. Parker 1:13.34
6. H. Haselhuhn 1:18.19
11. C. Keelin 1:38.13
100 Yard Breaststroke
2. P. Miller 1:20.27
3. K. Comstock 1:23.52
9. M Pankowski 1:42.55
400 Yard Freestyle Relay
2. RSHS A- L. Parker, H. Haselhuhn, C. Butcher, P. Miller 4:30.88
10. RSHS B- 5:15.79
TEAM SCORES
-
- Green River High School 445
- Rock Springs High School 329
- Evanston High School 239