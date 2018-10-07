Lady Tigers Swimming and Diving Take Second Place in Home Meet

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Lady Tigers hosted a home swim meet that included both the Green River Wolves and Evanston Red Devils.

The Lady Tigers placed second in the meet with a total of 329 points as a team.

Check out the Lady Tigers’ complete results below.

RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING RESULTS 10/6

200 Yard Medley Relay

3. RSHS A- L. Parker, K. Comstock, P. Miller, C. Butcher 2:06.76

7. RSHS B- 2:38.76

200 Yard Freestyle

7. H. Haselhunn 2:24.45

10. K. Mann 2:44.80

12. K. Brown 2:48.73

13. J. Bauman 2:56.77

200 Yard IM

5. L. Parker 2:43.23

7. K. Walker 2:48.18

50 Yard Freestyle

2. K. Comstock 28.02

3. C. Butcher 28.26

5. L. Moser 29.53

11. E. Rall 32.11

12. C. Keelin 35.39

Girls 1 Meter Diving

1. M. Ruiz 284.85

2. E. Rall 264.30

3. M. Vasa 261.50

4. A. Jensen 231.50

100 Yard Butterfly

4. P. Miller 1:10.88

9. K. Brown 1:32.06

10. B. Blalock 1:44.64

11. J. Bauman 1:54.66

100 Yard Freestyle

7. L. Moser 1:08.55

8. K. Walker 1:08.67

12. K. Mann 1:13.35

13. A. Jensen 1:18.83

500 Yard Freestyle

1. C. Butcher 5:55.96

7. M. Pankowski 7:55.48

8. K. Hill 8:32.89

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. RSHS A- K. Comstock, P. Miller, K. Walker, L. Moser 2:010.21

6. RSHS B- 2:19.24

100 Yard Backstroke

2. L. Parker 1:13.34

6. H. Haselhuhn 1:18.19

11. C. Keelin 1:38.13

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. P. Miller 1:20.27

3. K. Comstock 1:23.52

9. M Pankowski 1:42.55

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. RSHS A- L. Parker, H. Haselhuhn, C. Butcher, P. Miller 4:30.88

10. RSHS B- 5:15.79

TEAM SCORES