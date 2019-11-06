Life Skills is the Rock Springs Main Street/URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency are pleased to announce Life Skills as Volunteers of the Month for the month of October.

Locals and visitors have seen the individuals from Life Skills complete many tasks in Downtown Rock Springs. Tasks include taking the garbage out from several areas, unloading and loading merchandise during events, sweeping around buildings, cleaning windows and planting the Main Street Market signs around the community. They were especially helpful during the 2019 Blues and Brews in Bunning Park.

Life Skills is a community rehab provider in Rock Springs. Their focus is on individual development and personal care. They help men and women lead lives that reflect quality, value, self -worth and achievement.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The volunteers from Life Skills look forward to new tasks. Some volunteers agree that they do it “to make a difference in the world and helping those who need it.” Other volunteers have said, “volunteering helps us find ways to show compassion and kindness towards others.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees – Business Development, Promotions and Arts and Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at downtownrs.com.