Little-Kaumo Retires as SWCSD #2 Superintendent

GREEN RIVER– The Sweetwater County School District #2 Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of Donna Little-Kaumo as Superintendent of Schools during executive session at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The resignation comes nearly eight months earlier than Little-Kaumo’s initial plans. During the March school board meeting, she announced she would retire June 30, 2020.

According to Brenda Roosa, Board of Trustees Chairperson, Little-Kaumo notified the board of her resignation in mid-September.

The resignation is effective immediately and Assistant Superintendent, Jamie Christensen, will take over day to day operations of the Superintendent.

Little-Kaumo was not present at the meeting.

“The board just wishes her well. She’s done a great job for our district, been a great superintendent, and we wish her the best in all her endeavors,” Roosa said.