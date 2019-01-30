Local Area Students Make the University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 47 students from Sweetwater County and six students from Uinta County on the 2018 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.

The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.



Sweetwater County Students are:

Bairoil

Gage Allen Clawson

Farson

Jason D. Lux

Green River

Samuel A. Bayles

Christopher L. Byrd

Averee R. Cobb

Veronica Raye Coy

Victoria Paige Evans

Amanda Louise Fillingim

Andrew G. Halverson

Chance S. Hofer

Autumn Brooke Holmes

Jordan Michael Mefford

John David Richardson

Dylan James Rust

Dalton W. Stoddard

Nicholas T. Tucker

McKinnon

Cedar Joan Anderson

Reliance

Mikayla Lisa Peterson

Rock Springs

Hanna Prakash Ahuja

Brittany L. Atkinson

Benjamin Taylor Audevart

Ceejay M. Berg

Madison Ann Chrisman

Cory Allyn Cordova

Jessica Jane Fahlsing

James Matthew Fantin

Sarah R. Grimm

Kaylee Hardesty

Mark Hazelett

Alyssa M. Jordan

Karina Kachnowski

Haley Kathleen LeFaivre

Koltin Lane Legerski

Anthony Ray Lew

Kristin D. McCrann

Gissel Carolina Molina

Garret Michael Phillips

Holly Marie Provence

Richelle Rawlings-Carroll

Hayden L. Searle

Baylee Kaitlin Simpson

Deborah J. Smith

Brooklynne D. Stauffer

Alicia M. Stevens

Kaycee L. Stevenson

Jacob W. Wilson

Bailey Young

Uinta County Students Are:



Evanston

Michaela Marie Dawson

Nathaniel B. Harmon

Lyman

Kaleigh M. Douglass

Mountain View