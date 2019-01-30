Local Area Students Make the University of Wyoming President’s Honor Roll

LARAMIE– The University of Wyoming lists 47 students from Sweetwater County and six students from Uinta County on the 2018 fall semester President’s Honor Roll.
The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
For more information about the University of Wyoming, view the web page at: www.uwyo.edu/.
Sweetwater County Students are:
Bairoil
- Gage Allen Clawson
Farson
- Jason D. Lux
Green River
- Samuel A. Bayles
- Christopher L. Byrd
- Averee R. Cobb
- Veronica Raye Coy
- Victoria Paige Evans
- Amanda Louise Fillingim
- Andrew G. Halverson
- Chance S. Hofer
- Autumn Brooke Holmes
- Jordan Michael Mefford
- John David Richardson
- Dylan James Rust
- Dalton W. Stoddard
- Nicholas T. Tucker
McKinnon
- Cedar Joan Anderson
Reliance
- Mikayla Lisa Peterson
Rock Springs
- Hanna Prakash Ahuja
- Brittany L. Atkinson
- Benjamin Taylor Audevart
- Ceejay M. Berg
- Madison Ann Chrisman
- Cory Allyn Cordova
- Jessica Jane Fahlsing
- James Matthew Fantin
- Sarah R. Grimm
- Kaylee Hardesty
- Mark Hazelett
- Alyssa M. Jordan
- Karina Kachnowski
- Haley Kathleen LeFaivre
- Koltin Lane Legerski
- Anthony Ray Lew
- Kristin D. McCrann
- Gissel Carolina Molina
- Garret Michael Phillips
- Holly Marie Provence
- Richelle Rawlings-Carroll
- Hayden L. Searle
- Baylee Kaitlin Simpson
- Deborah J. Smith
- Brooklynne D. Stauffer
- Alicia M. Stevens
- Kaycee L. Stevenson
- Jacob W. Wilson
- Bailey Young
Uinta County Students Are:
Evanston
- Michaela Marie Dawson
- Nathaniel B. Harmon
Lyman
- Kaleigh M. Douglass
Mountain View
- Emilee H. Benedict
- Aubrey N. Newton
- Anthony S. Olguin