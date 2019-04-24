Local Partnership Allows the Flag to Fly on Dewar Drive

ROCK SPRINGS– The Dewar Drive flag pole is on its way to being repaired after the Rock Springs Rotary Club and the City of Rock Springs partnered together to make it happen.

The flag pole was laid down on Tuesday, April 23, for the repairs to take place.

According to Mayor Tim Kaumo, several local companies and organizations have come together to fix the damaged pole that the Rotary Club has been raising money for over the past few years.

Companies involved in the efforts include John Bunning Transfer, R&M Welding, Sherwin-Williams, Rock Springs Police Department, and Rock Springs Fire Department.

Other companies involved include JFC Engineers & Surveyors who provided drone videos at no charge to diagnose the damages to the pole, and Rock Springs Airgas who donated the grinder and materials to clean the pole.

Clint Eddy, Airgas employee and representative for the Rotary Club, commended the companies and individuals who stepped up to help repair the flag pole.

“It’s really impressive to see folks step up,” Eddy said. “I’ve only been in Rock Springs for five years but it amazes me the ways this community gives support.”