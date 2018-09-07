Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to Discuss Pulling Funds from Bank of the West

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Finance Committee will take the discussion of pulling the hospital’s funds from Bank of the West to the MHSC Board of Trustees on September 12, Deb Sutton, MHSC Marketing and Public Relations Director confirmed.

The MHSC Finance Committee discussed the topic of pulling funds at their last meeting. The MHSC Board of Trustees will meet at 2 pm, Wednesday, September 12 at Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River.

This discussion follows Bank of the West’s recent statement that they will no longer support businesses whose main activity is exploring, producing, distributing, marketing or trading oil and gas from shale and/or tar sands.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The bank’s stance has been met with quite a bit of backlash, with both the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County looking to pull funds from Bank of the West.